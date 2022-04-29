Brokers Offer Predictions for Robert Half International Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Robert Half International in a report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $6.27 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Robert Half International’s FY2023 earnings at $6.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.81 EPS.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CL King lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.67.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $101.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.44. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $83.46 and a 52 week high of $125.77. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

