Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on May 27th

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Brookline Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Brookline Bancorp has a payout ratio of 37.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Brookline Bancorp to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.5%.

Shares of BRKL stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average is $16.25. Brookline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $17.74.

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director David C. Chapin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 55,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 217,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

BRKL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

