BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Receives $34.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.71.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on BRP shares. UBS Group started coverage on BRP Group in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
NASDAQ:BRP traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.12. The stock had a trading volume of 530,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,502. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.74. BRP Group has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.
BRP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BRP Group (BRP)
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.