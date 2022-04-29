BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Receives $34.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.71.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BRP shares. UBS Group started coverage on BRP Group in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:BRP traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.12. The stock had a trading volume of 530,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,502. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.74. BRP Group has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

BRP Group ( NASDAQ:BRP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.13 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. Research analysts forecast that BRP Group will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

