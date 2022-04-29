BSCView Achieves Market Capitalization of $62,886.42 (BSCV)

BSCView (BSCV) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. In the last seven days, BSCView has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One BSCView coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. BSCView has a market cap of $62,886.42 and approximately $619.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00042505 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,813.97 or 0.07286239 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00058008 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About BSCView

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

Buying and Selling BSCView

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using U.S. dollars.

