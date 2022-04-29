Bunge (NYSE:BG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.32 EPS

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. Bunge updated its FY22 guidance to at least $11.50 EPS.

Shares of BG stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $116.16. 21,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,609. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.54. Bunge has a 1-year low of $71.73 and a 1-year high of $128.40.

Get Bunge alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 15.34%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bunge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.56.

In related news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $1,731,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $24,773,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,167,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,705,813. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bunge by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,328,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $964,266,000 after acquiring an additional 134,754 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bunge by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,161,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,768,000 after acquiring an additional 190,022 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 396,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,997,000 after acquiring an additional 13,832 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bunge by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 241,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Bunge by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 112,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge (Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.