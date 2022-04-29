Bunge (NYSE:BG) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $11.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.36.

BG stock traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.97. The company had a trading volume of 37,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Bunge has a one year low of $71.73 and a one year high of $128.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.54.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.45%. Bunge’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bunge will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.34%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BG. Barclays boosted their price target on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bunge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Bunge from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.56.

In related news, Director Grain Co Continental sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $20,112,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $24,773,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,167,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,705,813 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,328,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $964,266,000 after acquiring an additional 134,754 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter worth $297,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Bunge by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

