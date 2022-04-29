Bunicorn (BUNI) Tops One Day Volume of $47,163.00

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 29th. Bunicorn has a total market cap of $333,986.34 and $47,163.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bunicorn has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Bunicorn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00042326 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,853.21 or 0.07303759 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000171 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00057240 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bunicorn Coin Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Buying and Selling Bunicorn

