Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.65. Business First Bancshares reported earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Business First Bancshares.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 12.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

In other news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $80,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rick D. Day purchased 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.08 per share, with a total value of $28,340.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFST. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Business First Bancshares by 76.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 12,879 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the third quarter worth $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the third quarter worth $284,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 69.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. 32.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Business First Bancshares stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.08. 51,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,295. Business First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $470.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.41 and its 200 day moving average is $26.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Business First Bancshares (BFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.