Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.00

Shares of Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BZZUF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average of $20.94.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It also offers special binders, safety sheets, and clinkers, as well as construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

