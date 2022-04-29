Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.95-0.99 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $825-845 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $821.43 million.Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.890-$3.970 EPS.

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $5.60 on Thursday, hitting $159.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,763,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,433. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.62. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $192.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 63.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $184.58.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 12,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $1,897,431.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.80, for a total value of $6,192,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 652,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,956,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,043 shares of company stock valued at $31,402,794 in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $504,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

