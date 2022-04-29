Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Cut to $99.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CZR has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.47.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $67.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.24 and its 200-day moving average is $86.72. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.89 per share, for a total transaction of $895,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $119,241.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

