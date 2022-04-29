CafeSwap Token Price Down 14% This Week (BREW)

CafeSwap Token (BREW) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. During the last week, CafeSwap Token has traded down 14% against the US dollar. CafeSwap Token has a total market cap of $113,800.81 and $80.00 worth of CafeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CafeSwap Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00042285 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,851.03 or 0.07313492 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000169 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00056856 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

CafeSwap Token Coin Profile

CafeSwap Token’s total supply is 13,349,193 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,588 coins. CafeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @CafeSwapFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “CafeSwap is a yield farming and staking platform on BSC Chain. It has chosen BSC because of its low tnx fees and faster speed. It has built this project to provide the best experience with farming while regulating the supply, believing in partnerships hence it aims to bring all BSC DeFi ecosystems in one place to have a friendly ecosystem for all users. “

Buying and Selling CafeSwap Token

