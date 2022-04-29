Caladrius Biosciences (CLBS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Caladrius Biosciences to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Caladrius Biosciences stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. Caladrius Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.69. The stock has a market cap of $34.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLBS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 46.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 20,498 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 59,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 9,628 shares during the last quarter. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caladrius Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Caladrius Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

