Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Caladrius Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ:CLBS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,568. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $33.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.97. Caladrius Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $1.69.

Caladrius Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Caladrius Biosciences will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLBS. Barclays PLC raised its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 239.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,885 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 46.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 20,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

