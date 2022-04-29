Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $661.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) to report $661.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Caleres’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $662.00 million and the lowest is $660.10 million. Caleres reported sales of $638.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Caleres will report full-year sales of $2.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Caleres.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Caleres had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 61.12%. The firm had revenue of $679.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other Caleres news, CAO Todd E. Hasty bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 3,261 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $67,633.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Caleres in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Caleres in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Caleres in the 3rd quarter valued at $823,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter worth $974,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAL traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.06. 20,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,475. Caleres has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $29.36. The stock has a market cap of $875.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.89%.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

