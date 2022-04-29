Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ELY. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.36.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

ELY opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average of $25.48. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Callaway Golf ( NYSE:ELY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $711.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELY. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at about $571,349,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,564,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,132,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,902,000 after buying an additional 3,426,885 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,433,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,861,000 after buying an additional 1,922,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

About Callaway Golf (Get Rating)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.