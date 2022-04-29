Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.60-1.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.59. Camden Property Trust also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.39-6.63 EPS.

Shares of CPT traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $162.15. 1,187,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,749. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.95. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $117.07 and a 12 month high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.77%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $172.71.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $145,474.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

