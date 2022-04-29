Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.39-6.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.43. Camden Property Trust also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.60-1.64 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPT. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Camden Property Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $172.71.

CPT stock traded down $5.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.89. 1,359,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,430. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.95. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $117.07 and a 52-week high of $180.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 55.53, a P/E/G ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.07). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $311.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Camden Property Trust’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.77%.

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $145,474.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 124.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,731,000 after purchasing an additional 165,887 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

