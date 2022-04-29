Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OBSV. Aegis assumed coverage on ObsEva in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ObsEva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on ObsEva from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ObsEva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ObsEva presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.88.

Get ObsEva alerts:

Shares of OBSV opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. ObsEva has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $3.58.

ObsEva ( NASDAQ:OBSV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Analysts anticipate that ObsEva will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 578,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ObsEva during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ObsEva during the third quarter worth about $199,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ObsEva by 8.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in ObsEva by 3.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 876,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 32,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva Company Profile (Get Rating)

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.