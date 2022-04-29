Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 70 ($0.89) price objective on the stock.

Chaarat Gold stock opened at GBX 17.20 ($0.22) on Tuesday. Chaarat Gold has a 52 week low of GBX 14.65 ($0.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 29 ($0.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £118.62 million and a PE ratio of -17.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 17.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 18.98.

Get Chaarat Gold alerts:

In other news, insider Martin Andersson purchased 249,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of £44,841.42 ($57,151.95).

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chaarat Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chaarat Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.