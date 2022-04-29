Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Totally (LON:TLY)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Totally (LON:TLY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 70 ($0.89) target price on the health services provider’s stock.
TLY stock opened at GBX 47.60 ($0.61) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £89.12 million and a PE ratio of 79.33. Totally has a one year low of GBX 30.05 ($0.38) and a one year high of GBX 48.89 ($0.62). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 36.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 34.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.
About Totally
