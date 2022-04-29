Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Totally (LON:TLY)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Totally (LON:TLY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 70 ($0.89) target price on the health services provider’s stock.

TLY stock opened at GBX 47.60 ($0.61) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £89.12 million and a PE ratio of 79.33. Totally has a one year low of GBX 30.05 ($0.38) and a one year high of GBX 48.89 ($0.62). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 36.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 34.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Planned Care, and Insourcing segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

