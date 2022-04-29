Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Argus raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $121.16 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $137.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.29. The company has a market cap of $84.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.07). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.586 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

