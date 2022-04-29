Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Purchased by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.1% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 28,753,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,870,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070,375 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at $224,337,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,392,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,461,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,635 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $148,351,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 29.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,463,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $548,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,228 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.36. 102,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,677,531. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.74.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.10%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

