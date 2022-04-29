Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Canon alerts:

CAJ stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.19. 271,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. Canon has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $25.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.76.

Canon ( NYSE:CAJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Canon had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Canon will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Canon by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,457,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,035,000 after acquiring an additional 28,291 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Canon by 6.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,042,000 after acquiring an additional 83,300 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canon during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,723,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canon by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,143,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,929,000 after buying an additional 203,653 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Canon by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 881,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,481,000 after buying an additional 42,633 shares during the period.

About Canon (Get Rating)

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.