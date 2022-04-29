Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,111 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $14,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COF. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.63. The company had a trading volume of 47,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,918. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.03. The stock has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.51. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $119.88 and a 52-week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.70.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

