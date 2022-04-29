Capital One Financial Lowers American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) to Equal Weight

Capital One Financial downgraded shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $65.47 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ACC. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $65.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.25.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $64.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 269.59 and a beta of 1.01. American Campus Communities has a 12-month low of $44.82 and a 12-month high of $65.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

American Campus Communities ( NYSE:ACC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.43). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $273.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Campus Communities will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,274,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,842,885.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Campus Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.