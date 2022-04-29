Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.03 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $129.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $119.88 and a one year high of $177.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.94%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,584.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 14,496 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on COF shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.70.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

