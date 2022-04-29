Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.23% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CFFN traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $9.63. The stock had a trading volume of 759,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,498. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $13.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.31. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.33.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 6.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michel Philipp Cole bought 3,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $36,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $585,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 348,418 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 171,558 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,963 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

