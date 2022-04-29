Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.21.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CPRI shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Capri from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Capri in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $809,008.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,438 shares of company stock worth $6,004,094 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capri by 38.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,309,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,894,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its position in shares of Capri by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 298,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,360,000 after buying an additional 97,300 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Capri by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Capri stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.86. 26,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,376,985. Capri has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $72.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Capri will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

