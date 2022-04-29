Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Short Interest Update

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the March 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CAPC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.20. 63,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,742. Capstone Companies has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of -1.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64.

Capstone Companies Company Profile

Capstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells consumer home light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products for indoor and outdoor applications worldwide. Its lighting products include connected surfaces-smart mirrors, standard rectangular wardrobe/fitness mirrors, LED puck lights, LED under cabinet lights, LED motion sensor lights, Eco-i-Lites, wireless remote-control outlets, and wireless remote-controlled LED accent lights.

