Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.29

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and traded as low as $0.21. Capstone Companies shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 2,000 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of -1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.64.

About Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC)

Capstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells consumer home light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products for indoor and outdoor applications worldwide. Its lighting products include connected surfaces-smart mirrors, standard rectangular wardrobe/fitness mirrors, LED puck lights, LED under cabinet lights, LED motion sensor lights, Eco-i-Lites, wireless remote-control outlets, and wireless remote-controlled LED accent lights.

