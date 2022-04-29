Cardano Hits Market Cap of $27.05 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 29th. Cardano has a total market cap of $27.05 billion and $868.48 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00002090 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Cardano has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ION (ION) traded up 10,498,503.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,111.82 or 0.08115102 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.33 or 0.00165159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000959 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00029664 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00020022 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.63 or 0.00348483 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 33,752,565,071 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

