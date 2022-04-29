Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $315.00. The stock traded as high as $271.49 and last traded at $267.89, with a volume of 2228 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $249.93.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.29.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $1,467,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $945,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,439,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,920,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company’s revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

About Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.