Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Raised to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRRFY. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Carrefour from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €20.00 ($21.51) target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carrefour from €20.50 ($22.04) to €22.00 ($23.66) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Carrefour from €20.10 ($21.61) to €19.70 ($21.18) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carrefour from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrefour from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRRFY opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. Carrefour has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.87.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

