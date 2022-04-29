Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.20-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.97 billion.

Carrier Global stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.27. 8,408,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,946,850. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $36.23 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.36.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Carrier Global from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.44.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,314,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $335,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 175.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 10,505 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $497,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

