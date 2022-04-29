Carson Advisory Inc. Acquires New Shares in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUMV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 278.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NUMV stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.91. 41,002 shares of the company traded hands. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $29.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.74.

