Carson Advisory Inc. Acquires New Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,492 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,000. International Business Machines makes up about 2.1% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 537.5% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in International Business Machines by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.69.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $2.85 on Friday, reaching $132.21. 5,066,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,487,964. The firm has a market cap of $118.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.42 and its 200-day moving average is $128.57. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.54%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

