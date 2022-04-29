Carson Advisory Inc. Buys New Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 14,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 279,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $14,506,000 after purchasing an additional 21,168 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,000. St. James Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,944,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93,405 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,699 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.30. 40,871,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,254,996. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.17 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.50.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,807 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.93.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

