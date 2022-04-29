Carson Advisory Inc. Buys New Shares in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSGX. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 111.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 675,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,682,000 after acquiring an additional 355,700 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $12,031,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $926,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 69.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 286,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,705,000 after buying an additional 117,725 shares during the period. Finally, Northland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,580,000.

VSGX traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $53.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,817. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $52.71 and a 1 year high of $65.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.25 and its 200 day moving average is $59.80.

