Carson Advisory Inc. Invests $1.35 Million in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000. Coca-Cola makes up about 1.4% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 656,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,869,000 after purchasing an additional 18,498 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 315.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 79,715 shares during the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 125,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 400,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,685,000 after purchasing an additional 16,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $831,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $565,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 548,619 shares of company stock valued at $34,831,706. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.61. The stock had a trading volume of 20,068,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,904,982. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.36. The company has a market capitalization of $280.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.88%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KO. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

