Carson Advisory Inc. Invests $370,000 in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,799,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,575 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,217,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,378,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,651 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,079,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362,274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,060,000 after acquiring an additional 316,580 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,779,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,522,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,824 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $43.44. The stock had a trading volume of 20,110,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,445,262. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.67. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

