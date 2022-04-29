Carson Advisory Inc. Invests $649,000 in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 188.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 464,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,542,000 after purchasing an additional 303,188 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 202,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,522,000 after purchasing an additional 25,589 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 17,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,265,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

IVV stock traded down $5.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $413.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,743,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,069,212. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $406.34 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $439.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.36.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

