Carson Advisory Inc. Makes New $320,000 Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.33. 7,736,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,951,583. The stock has a market cap of $120.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.91. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $65.73 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.99%.

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.25.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 30,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $2,948,371.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 4,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.55 per share, for a total transaction of $297,575.55. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 359,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,658,394.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 574,625 shares of company stock worth $51,649,366. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

