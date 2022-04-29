Carson Advisory Inc. Purchases New Shares in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000. Carson Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 951,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,324,000 after buying an additional 62,168 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 168.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 16,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 94,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after buying an additional 11,949 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $550,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,966,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JUST stock traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $59.08. The company had a trading volume of 9,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,821. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $59.01 and a one year high of $68.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.96 and its 200 day moving average is $65.03.

