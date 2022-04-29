Carson Advisory Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,203 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 23,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.94. 9,571,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,135,660. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.06. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.64 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

