Carson Advisory Inc. Takes $3.72 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 151,225 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,000. AT&T comprises 3.8% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 379,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after acquiring an additional 26,253 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 325,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in AT&T by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 675,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 23,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,000. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.73.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.86. 70,083,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,374,813. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The company has a market cap of $134.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

