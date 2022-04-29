Carson Advisory Inc. Takes Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,527,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,102,000 after buying an additional 3,160,310 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,236,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,345 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,766 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 346.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,518,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1,483.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,190,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,400 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

PM traded down $1.69 on Friday, hitting $100.00. 4,910,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,541,549. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.38. The stock has a market cap of $155.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.51%.

About Philip Morris International (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.