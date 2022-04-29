Carson Advisory Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares in the last quarter.

VTI traded down $2.78 on Friday, hitting $206.88. 7,323,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,959,563. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $206.71 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.57.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

