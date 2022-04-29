Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Issues Earnings Results

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.77 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

CWST traded down $4.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.24. The company had a trading volume of 355,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,232. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 108.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.97 and a 200-day moving average of $82.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Casella Waste Systems has a 1-year low of $62.47 and a 1-year high of $92.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CWST. TheStreet downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

In related news, Director Michael K. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $452,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 17,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $1,250,996.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 141,475 shares of company stock worth $11,268,667 over the last ninety days. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWST. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 270.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after buying an additional 194,106 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,090,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,231,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,050,000 after purchasing an additional 114,237 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 16.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,943,000 after purchasing an additional 31,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 13,166 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

