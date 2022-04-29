Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Receives $67.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several research firms recently commented on CSTL. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $22.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $584.65 million, a PE ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.15. Castle Biosciences has a 52-week low of $21.73 and a 52-week high of $78.92.

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.43 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $338,234.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,408 shares of company stock worth $1,496,696. 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 161.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 15.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth $212,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

